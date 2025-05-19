Vienna Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

Vienna Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF accounts for 1.3% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

