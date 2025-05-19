Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 70,782 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $15,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after acquiring an additional 791,392 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,782,000 after acquiring an additional 464,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,901,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $135.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 178.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

