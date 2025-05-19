Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 26,997 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $135.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. The company has a market cap of $180.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.40.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

