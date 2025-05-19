Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 6,859 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

