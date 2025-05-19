Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,823 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 920.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $122.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $143.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

