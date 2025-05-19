Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,960 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

