Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 696,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Tidal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $201,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

