SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX)'s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.53. 11,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 47,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

