Sentinus LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW)

Sentinus LLC trimmed its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:APRW – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $176.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF (APRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. APRW was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

