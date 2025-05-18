Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,377 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,377 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $369,184.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,510.40. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 16th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82.

Z opened at $69.81 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,082,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 126,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

