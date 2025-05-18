TCI Fund Management Ltd. Purchases 238,184 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,333,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,184 shares during the period. Ferrovial comprises 1.9% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.61% of Ferrovial worth $812,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,665,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,316,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 4,066.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,783,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

FER opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $56.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.3029 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

