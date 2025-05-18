Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,016,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,926,000 after buying an additional 7,484,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after buying an additional 2,369,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after buying an additional 8,617,662 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

