Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $40.78. Approximately 15,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 23,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HAGHY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Hensoldt to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hensoldt to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hensoldt in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22.

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

