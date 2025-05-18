Euronext (OTC:ERNXY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Euronext NV (OTC:ERNXY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.40. 827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Euronext Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

