Ethic Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BDN opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

