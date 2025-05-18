D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 88,070 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,070 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,498,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of AVD stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on American Vanguard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

