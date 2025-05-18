Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,281 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,281 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSP. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,513,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $39,231,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $31,587,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,299,000 after buying an additional 377,603 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 167,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $71.70 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

