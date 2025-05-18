Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,196 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VTEX were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in VTEX by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. VTEX has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.29.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. Analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

