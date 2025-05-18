Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WGMI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.