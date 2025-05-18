Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Revolution Medicines worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 521.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,238,658.56. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $72,770.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

