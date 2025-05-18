Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $29.43 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 256.41%.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

