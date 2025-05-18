2,151 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

