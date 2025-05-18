Best Real Estate Stocks To Follow Today – May 16th

Bank of America, Capital One Financial, Wells Fargo & Company, MercadoLibre, and Ford Motor are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own, develop, manage or finance property assets—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial facilities. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to the real estate market through rental-income dividends and potential capital appreciation, often via structures like Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. 31,400,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,534,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.30. 3,864,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,381. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. 7,385,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,500,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,584.44. 159,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,123.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,996.02. The company has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,550.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 35,897,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,372,290. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

