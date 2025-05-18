D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 465,821 Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.44% of Black Spade Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

Get Black Spade Acquisition II alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSII opened at $10.29 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

About Black Spade Acquisition II

Black Spade Acquisition II Co is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Black Spade Acquisition II Co is based in HONG KONG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.