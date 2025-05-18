D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $177.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

