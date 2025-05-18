Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,729 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

OLLI opened at $118.86 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $381,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,720. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $232,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,848. This represents a 35.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

