Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CleanSpark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

CleanSpark Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. CleanSpark’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.