Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,128.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $74.26.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

