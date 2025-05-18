Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 301,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,344 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,289 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period.

GDV stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

