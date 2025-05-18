Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

