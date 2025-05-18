D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.09% of ZimVie worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,053 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 519,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Stock Performance

ZIMV opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

