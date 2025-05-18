Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Stock Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. Emeth Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,980,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,229,000.

Burford Capital Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE BUR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

