Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SEA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Trading Down 2.0%
NYSE SE opened at $161.39 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SEA Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
