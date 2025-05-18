Ethic Inc. Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SEA by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $161.39 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $165.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.95 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.66.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

