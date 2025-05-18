Bridget O’rourke Sells 100 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,791.45. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, April 15th, Bridget O’rourke sold 50 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $13,560.50.

On Monday, March 3rd, Bridget O’rourke sold 50 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $281.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.71. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 476.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 145,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.