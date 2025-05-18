Steven M. Poynot Acquires 750 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) COO Steven M. Poynot bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,187.55. This represents a 16.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

