Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Studio Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,968,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,512,000 after purchasing an additional 88,628 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.45 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

