U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

