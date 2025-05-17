Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

