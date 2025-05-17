Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

PLAY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

