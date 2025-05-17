Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 3.6%
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Meta’s 5 Key Pillars for AI Growth—Zuckerberg’s Bold Vision
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Retail Investors Are Betting Big on Rocket Lab—Should You Too?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- GE Aerospace: Qatar Deal Fuels Multi-Billion Dollar Growth Engine
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.