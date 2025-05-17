Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 16,160 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vertiv by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 146,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 430.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 134,349 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Vertiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE VRT opened at $106.01 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.