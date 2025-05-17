Systematic Financial Management LP Has $24.66 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,639 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $24,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 282,175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

