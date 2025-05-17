Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.56.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $439.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 861.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

