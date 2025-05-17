Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 14th

Incannex Healthcare, AltC Acquisition, Inflection Point Acquisition, BigBear.ai, and Septerna are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by exchange. Because these firms often have fewer resources and less-established market positions, their shares can offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility and risk. Investors may include small caps in their portfolios for diversification and the possibility of outsized returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of IXHL stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,903,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,840. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 7.67. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,396,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Inflection Point Acquisition stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 35,779,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,739. Inflection Point Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 104,533,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,866,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.32. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Septerna (SEPN)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Septerna stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 32,330,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,720. Septerna has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

