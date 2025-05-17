Water Stocks To Watch Now – May 14th

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Home Depot are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the supply, treatment, infrastructure or equipment for managing freshwater and wastewater. Investors often view them as a defensive or ESG-focused play, since water is an essential and increasingly scarce resource. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $128.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,954,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,355,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.67.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.86 and its 200 day moving average is $388.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

