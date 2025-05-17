Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

