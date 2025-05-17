Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94,398 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22,316.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,398 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

