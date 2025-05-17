Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21,893.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.69 and a 52-week high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

