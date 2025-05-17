Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 630 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.