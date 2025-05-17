Sender Co & Partners Inc. Buys 2,535 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0%

Pfizer stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

