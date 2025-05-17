Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

